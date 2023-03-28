The following is a summary of the “Prognostic Factors of Bone Metastases From Colorectal Cancer in the Era of Targeted Therapy,” published in the March 2023 issue of Hematology by Kobayashi, et al.

The purpose of this research was to determine what characteristics affect how long colon cancer patients with bone metastases tend to live. The design of this study is a retrospective cohort analysis of information gathered prospectively. This research was carried out at a single tertiary care cancer hospital. All patients first treated for colorectal cancer at our institution between 2005 and 2016 (n = 4,538) were considered, but only those who developed bone metastases from colorectal cancer during the study period were included.

The primary endpoint was survival time from diagnosing bone metastases due to colorectal cancer. About 94 patients experienced the onset of bone metastases during the research. The overall survival rate was 11.0% at 5 years. Based on multivariate research, they know the following are independent risk factors for a bad prognosis: Age >70 at diagnosis of bone metastases (HR, 2.48; 95% CI, 1.24-4.95; P< 0.01), failure to undergo curative surgery as initial treatment (HR, 2.54; 95% CI, 1.24-5.19; P = 0.01), presence of multiple bone metastases (HR, 2.44; 95% CI, 1.30-4.57; P< 0.01).

The albumin level <3.7 g/dL (HR, 3.80; 95% CI, 1.95–7.39; p < 0.01), CEA ≥30 ng/mL (HR, 1.94; 95% CI, 1.09–3.46; p = 0.02), and less than 3 chemotherapy options remaining at diagnosis of bone metastases (HR, 2.83; 95% CI, 1.51–5.30; p < 0.01). The median survival times for patients with 0-2, 3, and 4-6 risk factors were 25.0, 8.8, and 4.3 months, respectively.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2023/03000/Prognostic_Factors_of_Bone_Metastases_From.12.aspx