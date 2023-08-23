Boosting Anti-Tumor Immunity: Melatonin Targets Macrophage PD-L1 Via Gastric Cancer Cell Exosomes

The following is a summary of “Melatonin enhances anti-tumor immunity by targeting macrophages PD-L1 via exosomes derived from gastric cancer cells,” published in the June 2023 issue of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology by Wang et al.

Melatonin (MLT) is a hormone with putative antitumor properties, but the underlying molecular mechanisms are unknown. The present study aimed to investigate the effect of MLT on exosomes derived from gastric cancer cells to obtain insight into its antitumor activity.

Experiments conducted in vitro revealed that MLT enhanced the antitumor activity of macrophages inhibited by exosomes from gastric cancer cells. This effect was accomplished by modulating the associated microRNAs in cancer-derived exosomes and regulating PD-L1 levels in macrophages. In addition, the MLT medication increased macrophage TNF- and CXCL10 secretion.

In addition, the MLT treatment of gastric cancer cells resulted in the production of exosomes that facilitated the recruitment of CD8+ T cells to the tumor site, thereby inhibiting tumor growth. These findings suggest a potential function for MLT in developing novel antitumor immunotherapies.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0303720723000680