Bosutinib Discontinuation Lowers Serum Creatinine in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

The following is a summary of “Stopping bosutinib reverses bosutinib-induced elevation of serum creatinine in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia,” published in the February 2025 issue of International Journal of Hematology by Abumiya et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a late-onset adverse event of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) declines faster than normal aging, with an annual decrease of approximately 3 mL/min/1.73 m2, highlighting the need for regular monitoring.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess whether stopping bosutinib reverses its effect on serum creatinine.

They compared serum creatinine levels before and after bosutinib administration and after discontinuation in 11 patients with CML.

The results showed a significant increase in median serum creatinine from 0.66 mg/dL to 0.76 mg/dL after bosutinib (P = 0.003) and a decrease from 0.79 mg/dL to 0.66 mg/dL at 3 months after discontinuation (P = 0.005).

Investigators found that bosutinib-induced serum creatinine elevation, more pronounced in SLC22A2 808G/G patients, was a laboratory abnormality, not chronic kidney disease. They suggested assessing renal function with urinalysis and cystatin C if disease is suspected.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-025-03954-w