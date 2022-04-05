MONDAY, April 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with type 2 diabetes, increases in a polygenic risk score (PRS) for elevated blood pressure (BP) are associated with an increased risk for adverse cardiovascular events, according to a research letter published online April 4 in Hypertension.

Vibhu Parcha, M.B.B.S., from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues conducted a post hoc analysis of multiethnic Action to Control Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes (ACCORD) trial participants to examine the association of BP PRS with BP traits and cardiovascular outcomes among individuals with type 2 diabetes. Genetic data were available for 6,335 of 10,251 ACCORD participants.

The researchers found that in the multivariable adjusted model, higher systolic and diastolic BP were seen per standard deviation (SD) increase in BP PRS (β, 1.93 and 0.65, respectively). The risk for adverse cardiovascular events was increased 12 percent per SD increase in the BP PRS (hazard ratio, 1.12). No interaction was seen between glycemic control therapy and BP PRS in terms of the primary outcome (composite of nonfatal myocardial infarction, stroke, or cardiovascular death).

“A genetic risk score may be helpful for people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to identify who should have more intense lifestyle changes, such as changes in diet and exercise, and more aggressive management of weight, blood pressure and smoking cessation,” a coauthor said in a statement.

The ACCORD study was funded by pharmaceutical and health care companies.

