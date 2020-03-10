In patients receiving biological therapies, serious infections are a major concern. Infections associated with anti-tumor necrosis factor antibody therapy include tuberculosis, viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. Likewise, severe infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract, lung, skin and soft tissue, urinary tract, gastrointestinal tract, joint, and bone have also been reported previously. However, infections involving the central nervous system are rare, especially an intracranial infection caused by odontogenic infection. To date, only few cases have been reported of this infection. This is the first case of a patient with psoriatic arthritis receiving adalimumab and developing brain abscess of odontogenic origin.

A 39-year-old male with psoriatic arthritis receiving adalimumab treatment came to the emergency department with initial presentation of sudden onset convulsions. He had been receiving adalimumab treatment for 1 month. Two days after the third injection, the patient had an episode of sudden-onset general convulsion for nearly 5 min with the upgazing and general tonic presentation. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed left frontal lobe brain abscess. Pus culture from the brain abscess detected Streptococcus sanguinis (S. sanguinis), Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum), and Parvimonas micra (P. micra).

Brain abscess with odontogenic infection.

The patient received left frontal craniotomy, abscess drainage and systemic empiric antibiotics treatment with vancomycin, cefepime, and metronidazole. Due to drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms during the treatment, vancomycin and metronidazole were discontinued, and systemic antibiotics were switched to teicoplanin and ceftriaxone.

A brain MRI follow-up performed after 1 month of initial treatment revealed the reduced size of the abscess lesion and minimal oedema. The patient was discharged with stable condition.

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case of a patient with psoriatic arthritis receiving adalimumab and developing brain abscess of odontogenic origin. Such a rare diagnosis must be kept in mind when patients treated with adalimumab present with sudden-onset convulsions. Careful dental examination should be performed before administration of adalimumab.

