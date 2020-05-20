RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 888 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with a record of nearly 20,000 new cases, taking the total to 291,579, the Health Ministry said.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Sandra Maler)
