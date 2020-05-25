SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil daily coronavirus deaths were higher than fatalities in the United States for the first time over the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 807 deaths over the last 24 hours, whereas 620 died in the United States.

Brazil has the second worst outbreak in the world, with 374,898 cases, behind the U.S. with 1.637 million cases. Total deaths in the U.S. has reached 97,971, according to Reuters tally compared with Brazil at 23,473.

(Reporting by PEDRO FONSECA in RIO DE JANEIRO; editing by Tatiana Bautzer and Grant McCool)