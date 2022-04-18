Endometrial transcriptome data from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) sample repository was analyzed retrospectively in silico for 27 women of various ageing . An independent gene expression dataset of 20 endometrial samples from women aged 23–43 years was used to confirm the outcomes. From October 2016 to January 2019, a comprehensive search in GEO was conducted to find transcriptome studies including women of various ages. The samples were taken from normovulatory, reproductive-age women (23–49 years) who had regular menstrual cycles and were free of endometriosis and had previously been utilized as controls in an endometrial investigation. The influence of age on endometrial gene expression was investigated using raw gene expression data and metadata from these samples. The data was downloaded, pre-processed, and examined for confounding variables and outliers. To demonstrate and understand the effect of age on gene expression at the molecular level, artificial intelligence methods were used to define age groups, and differential expression and functional analyses were used to demonstrate and understand the effect of age on gene expression at the molecular level. An independent gene expression dataset of 20 endometrial samples from women aged 23–43 years was used to validate the functional results. The age of participants was not available (33.33%) or traceable (43.33%) in most studies. However, 1 research (GSE4888, n=27, 23–49 years) was eligible for age analysis. Beginning at 35 years old, the samples revealed varied transcriptome profiles based on age. Endometrial gene expression variations linked to age were connected with 5,778 differentially expressed genes, and 27 substantially changed endometrial functions (false discovery rate (FDR)<0.05). Interestingly, up-regulation of ciliary processes were linked to 81.48% of affected activities, with 91 genes engaged in cilia motility and ciliogenesis. Dysregulation of the vascular endothelial growth factor signaling pathway and prevention of epithelial proliferation were among the other functions activated by 37 genes implicated in cell cycle arrest, angiogenesis, insulin signaling, and telomere protection. The results were confirmed using a non-targeted approach in an independent dataset; 20 up-regulated ciliary processes (FDR<0.02) and 6 down-regulated functions related to cell cycle arrest were identified as being affected by age, along with other hallmarks of aging such as DNA repair inhibition or sugar metabolism (FDR<0.05).

Source:academic.oup.com/humrep/article-abstract/37/4/762/6516039?redirectedFrom=fulltext