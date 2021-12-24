Each day offers opportunity for 2.5 CME/CE credits

As we near the end of year two of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is easy to assume that the only significant clinical news of the past 12 months was Covid-19 related, but that is not the case. In the midst of this pandemic, medical research into multiple sclerosis (MS), cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer continued—and BreakingMED covered all of it, while still staying abreast of the emergence of Covid-19 variants and the efficacy of vaccines and treatments.

Beginning Dec. 27 and continuing through Jan. 3, 2022, BreakingMED will be reviewing that clinical news, with daily re-publication of articles highlighting major news in MS, heart failure, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer (leukemia, multiple myeloma, and NSCLC) and—of course—Covid-19.

This specially curated year-end review will offer users the opportunity to earn 2.5 hours of CME/CE daily, for a total of 15 hours over the six days. For those seeking year-end credits, the daily posting offers an excellent one-stop-shop opportunity.

BreakingMED will return with daily live coverage Jan. 4, 2021. Until then, thank you for the opportunity to bring you relevant clinical news, as well as an easy access educational opportunity. We look forward to serving you again in 2022.

Happy Holidays, and best wishes for a safe—and healthy—2022. Peggy Peck

Editor-in-Chief

BreakingMED

Peggy Peck, Editor-in-Chief, BreakingMED™

