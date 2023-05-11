The following is a summary of “Short-Term breastfeeding and breastmilk supply changes associated with presence of systemic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination among lactating individuals,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Covelli I, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between breastfeeding behaviors and breastmilk supply with systemic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination among lactating individuals.

A total of 19,476 lactating individuals who received COVID-19 vaccine doses 1-3 were included in the study. The participants were enrolled in an online prospective cohort study on COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy or lactation. STATA was used for statistical analysis.

Out of 11,015, 12,160, and 10,709 lactating individuals at COVID-19 vaccine doses 1-3, respectively, 51.4%, 85.4%, and 68.4% reported any systemic symptoms after vaccination. Most participants did not interrupt breastfeeding during vaccination (97.9%, 98.1%, and 99.7% for doses 1-3).

The presence of any systemic symptoms following vaccination was associated with a higher number of individuals interrupting breastfeeding (2.3% (P=0.09), 2.0% (P=0.001), 0.4% (P=0.01) for doses 1-3). Lactating individuals with any systemic symptom had a higher number of changes in breast milk supply than those without systemic symptoms (all P<0.001).

The highest number of individuals (10.2%) reported either an increase or decrease in breast milk supply after systemic symptoms with dose 2 compared to 4.6% without systemic symptoms (P<0.001).

Most lactating individuals did not experience significant changes in breastfeeding behaviors after COVID-19 vaccination. However, systemic symptoms following vaccination may be associated with temporary changes in the breast milk supply.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)01006-7/fulltext