Bridging Psychiatric Genetics and Clinical Practice for Better Outcomes

The following is a summary of “Psychiatric Genetics in Clinical Practice: Essential Knowledge for Mental Health Professionals,” published in the March 2025 issue of American Journal of Psychiatry by Besterman et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to recommend integrating recent advances in psychiatric genetics into clinical practice.

They met monthly to finalize priority topics in psychiatric genetics, assigning topics to small teams of subspecialty experts to summarize knowledge and create a clinical case. Covered areas included familial aggregation, genetic variants, epigenetics, gene-environment interactions, pharmacogenomics, genetic counseling, and ethical and social implications. Each section was reviewed, revised, and finalized by the Committee Chair.

The results showed that understanding the genetic architecture of psychiatric disorders is crucial for risk assessment, diagnosis, treatment selection, and patient education. The committee emphasized integrating genetic, environmental, and experiential factors while considering ethical and social implications.

Investigators emphasized the need for ongoing education, collaboration with genetics professionals, and effective communication to integrate psychiatric genetics into clinical practice. They recommended a balanced approach that considers both genetic and non-genetic factors in mental health care.

