Brief Intervention Reduces Alcohol Use in Men With HIV

A brief intervention consisting of two sessions can provide significant decreases in alcohol use among sexual minority men (SMM) with HIV, with 1 month of interactive text messaging yielding greater improvement, according to results published in AIDS and Behavior. Christopher W. Kahler, PhD, and colleagues analyzed three different approaches to decreasing alcohol misuse among SMM with HIV, including a behavioral intervention based in motivational interviewing (MI) versus a brief intervention (BI); interactive text messaging versus no messaging; and an extended intervention (9 months) versus a 1-month intervention. Among 188 SMM, the researchers reported decreases of more than 50% in drinks per week and heavy drinking days for all conditions. Those who received texts reported significantly fewer drinks consumed per week at 6 and 12 months versus those who did not receive texts and greater odds of stopping alcohol misuse at 12 months. There were no better outcomes for MI or the extended intervention relative to comparison conditions.

Author Teresa Sellinger