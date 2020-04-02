LONDON (Reuters) – Health minister Matt Hancock will set out on Thursday how Britain will boost its testing regime to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, acknowledging more needed to be done.

Saying that Johnson believed Britain must see a “massive increase” in testing to “unlock the coronavirus puzzle and defeat it in the end”, the spokesman told reporters:

“We acknowledge that more needs to be done in relation to testing, we need to be testing more people and we need to be making progress very quickly … The health secretary will set out later the steps we are going to be taking to ensure that there is a significant increase in testing.”

