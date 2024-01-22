British Association of Dermatologists national clinical audit on the management of Stevens-Johnson syndrome/toxic epidermal necrolysis in adults.

UK guidelines for managing adults with Stevens-Johnson syndrome/toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN), published by the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) in 2016, outline a set of audit standards.

To audit current management of SJS/TEN in adults against standards in the BAD guidelines.

BAD members were invited to submit data on five consecutive adults with SJS/TEN per department over an 8-week period in 2022.

Thirty-nine (29%) dermatology centres in the UK participated and data for 147 adults with SJS/TEN were collected. Within 24 hours of the diagnosis being made or suspected, the following were documented: SCORTEN for 52% (76/147) of submitted cases, list of medications for 77% (113/147) and timelines for commencement/alterations of medications for 71% (104/147). Initial assessment was documented of the eyes by an ophthalmologist for 48% (71/147) of cases, mouth in 88% (130/147), genital skin in 70% (103/147) and the urinary tract in 63% (93/147). During the first 10 days after a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of SJS/TEN, daily assessments of the mouth were documented in 18% (26/147) of cases, eyes in 8% (12/147) and urinary tract and genital skin in 10% (14/147). Documentation regarding advice on i) avoidance of the culprit drug was present for 58% (76/130) and ii) requesting a MedicAlert® bracelet/amulet in 6% (9/147).

This audit suggests that a clinical review checklist might be needed to enable colleagues to maintain standards outlined in the guidelines, including documentation of SCORTEN, daily assessments of mucosal areas, and advice to avoid culprit drug(s) and request for a MedicAlert® bracelet/amulet.

© British Association of Dermatologists 2024. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Author admin