For a study, researchers sought to compare the results of office circumcision in children aged less than or equal to 3 months and weighing less than or equal to 5.1 kg to those who did not meet these criteria. All office circumcisions in children with the age of less than or equal to 6 months conducted in the urology clinic between January 2015 and August 2018 were reviewed retrospectively. Patients were separated into 2 groups: Group 1 (aged ≤3 months and weighing ≤5.1 kg) and Group 2 (all others). The demographics of the patients, as well as the method of circumcision, were documented. The number of patients who developed problems and required circumcision-related intervention and the number of patients who had unscheduled hospital visits were compared between groups. Pearson’s chi-square test was used to assess differences in outcomes. In Group 1, 205 circumcisions were conducted, while in Group 2, 498 circumcisions were performed. The Gomco clamp or the Plastibell device were used for all circumcisions, with no significant difference in procedure between groups (P=0.5). Group 1 had a median follow-up of 19 days [IQR 14; 34], while Group 2 had a median follow-up of 19 days [IQR 14; 36]; P=0.6. The number of patients with complications or requiring an intervention did not differ significantly between groups (P=0.08 and P=0.12, respectively). Patients in Group 2 required substantially more unscheduled hospital visits (P=0.02). There was no substantial difference in complications (P=0.12) or intervention (P=0.2) across all 4 groups after categorizing individuals in Group 2 into 3 disjoint sets (children >3 months and ≤5.1 kg, or ≤3 months and >5.1 kg, or >3 months and >5.1 kg). Unplanned hospital visits were significantly different (P<0.001). While investigators discovered that older and heavier children had more unscheduled post-procedural hospital visits, their overall problems and the need for further interventions were not significantly higher than those of younger and lighter children.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S147751312100526X