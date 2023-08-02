Bronchoscopy: Exploring RUCC with Mucus

The following is a summary of “Bronchoscopy for refractory/unexplained cough with mucus,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Digby, et al.

Refractory/unexplained cough (RUCC) is characterized by persistent cough and throat symptoms, often accompanied by a dry cough. However, in some cases, patients attending specialist cough clinics may experience sputum production (more than one tablespoon daily) and atypical sensations like an urge to cough in the chest. The bronchoscopy findings in this specific group of patients have yet to be described in the literature.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the findings from bronchoscopy, bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) cell differential, and microbiology in patients with refractory/unexplained cough (RUCC) who presented with significant mucus production.

A retrospective review of case notes, procedure results, and treatment was conducted for patients who underwent bronchoscopy due to RUCC with daily sputum production exceeding one tablespoon. The patients had normal or trivial findings on CT imaging and did not respond to standard guideline-directed treatments for cough.

The study included data from 54 patients with RUCC who met the specified criteria. Most patients (84%) exhibited BAL neutrophilia, and 31% showed excessive dynamic airway collapse (EDAC) during bronchoscopy. The treatment strategies in this specific group of patients differed from those used in typical RUCC cases associated with dry cough. The bronchoscopy results influenced or changed the management approach in 48 out of 54 patients (89%) who underwent the procedure.

Bronchoscopy in patients with RUCC and significant mucus production (>1 tablespoon daily) provided valuable diagnostic insights, identifying specific treatable traits such as neutrophilic airway inflammation and EDAC. The approach can lead to more targeted and effective management strategies for these patients.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00223-8/fulltext