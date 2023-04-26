The following is a summary of “Physical Inactivity and the Role of Bullying Among Gender Minority Youth Participating in the 2017 and 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Adolescent Health by Voss et al.

Small-scale research reveals that transgender youth are less active than their non-transgender peers, which may negatively affect their health. This research analyzed the impact of bullying on the correlation between gender identity and high school students’ engagement in sports, physical education classes, and other forms of physical exercise across a large cross-section of students from different states. This study aimed to assess the gender modality and involvement in physical activity, physical education, and sports teams using data from the 2017–2019 state and local Youth Risk Behavior Survey using multiple regression.

The data set was skewed towards females by a combination of demographic and bullying victimization adjustments. Lower odds of physical activity (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 0.46, P =.001; aOR 0.46, P =.001; aOR 0.46, P=.001, respectively), but similar odds of PE involvement were observed by transgender participants who reported male or female sex. In unadjusted models, female transgender pupils were less likely to participate in sports (aOR 0.55, P =.007). Students who identify as male but are not of the same gender are more likely to participate in sports after controlling for demographic factors (aOR 2.1, P =.002).

These findings were not significantly modified when accounting for participants’ prior exposure to bullying. Transgender youth have lower overall physical activity rates but higher participation rates in physical education and sports than their cisgender counterparts. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey may not capture experiences of trans-specific victimization, and factors other than bullying may limit physical activity among transgender adolescents. If transgender students feel more accepted and protected, they may be more motivated to engage in physical exercise, furthering their health.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1054139X22006103