FRIDAY, July 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Bumble Bee Foods is recalling some canned, smoked clams because they contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The voluntary recall, announced July 6, comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found detectable PFAS levels in samples of the product. The recall affects only 3.75-oz. cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC label 8660075234. The clams came from a manufacturer in China, the company said.

PFAS are a group of manmade chemicals used in many products, including nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, some cosmetics, some firefighting foams, and products that resist grease, water, and oil.

These chemicals do not break down quickly and can build up in the environment and people. PFAS can increase blood-cholesterol levels and blood pressure and lead to preeclampsia. These substances can also cause developmental problems, lower immune responses, alter liver function, and increase certain cancers.

So far, no illnesses have been reported linked to these clams, which are sold throughout the United States. This recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products, and the company said it is working with the manufacturer in China to investigate.

