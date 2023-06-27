The following is a summary of “Epidemiology and Economic Burden of Acute Infectious Gastroenteritis Among Adults Treated in Outpatient Settings in US Health Systems,” published in the June 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Moon, et al.

Acute infectious gastroenteritis (AGE) is a prevalent condition leading to outpatient visits and hospitalizations in the United States. For a study, researchers sought to examine the demographic and clinical characteristics, common pathogens detected, healthcare resource utilization (HRU), and associated costs among adult outpatients with AGE in US health systems.

A retrospective cohort study was conducted using the extensive PINC AI Healthcare Database, one of the largest hospital discharge databases in the United States. Adult patients (aged ≥18 years) who visited outpatient settings with a principal AGE diagnosis between January 1, 2016, and June 30, 2021, were included. Pathogen detection analysis was performed for patients with available microbiology data.

The study included 248,896 patients, with a mean age of 44.3 years (ranging from 18 to 89+ years). Of the patients, 62.9% were female, and 68.5% were White. Among the patients, 62.0% had no preexisting comorbidity, and only 18.3% underwent stool workups at the hospital. Most patients (84.7%) were seen in the emergency department, and most (96.4%) were discharged home. Within 30 days after discharge, 1.0% required hospitalization, and 2.8% had another outpatient visit due to AGE. The average cost of the index visit and 30-day follow-up related to AGE was $1,338 per patient, totaling $333,060,182 for the entire study population. Among patients with available microbiology data (n = 12,469), the most common pathogens detected were Clostridioides difficile (32.2%), norovirus (6.3%), and Campylobacter spp. (4.0%).

AGE is a frequent and costly condition affecting adults across various age groups, with a higher prevalence among females. It impacts individuals with and without preexisting conditions in a hospital-based outpatient setting. The most commonly detected pathogen was Clostridioides difficile.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Fulltext/2023/06000/Epidemiology_and_Economic_Burden_of_Acute.27.aspx