Burnout and Stress Continue to Plague the Nursing Profession

WEDNESDAY, April 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The nursing workforce remains under immense pressure due to stress, burnout, and persistent short staffing, according to a report released by Cross Country Healthcare.

The fourth annual survey report, titled “Beyond the Bedside: The State of Nursing in 2025,” conducted in partnership with the Florida Atlantic University Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, highlights critical issues facing the nursing profession that collectively threaten both the well-being of nurses and the standard of patient care across the nation. Input from a total of 2,600 nurses across the profession, including seasoned registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, and students, informed the findings.

According to the results of the survey, 65 percent of nurses report high levels of stress and burnout. Short staffing tops the list of stressors, followed by inadequate pay, lack of leadership support, and abuse from patients. When asked whether they would again choose nursing as a career, 60 percent of respondents said yes.

For student nurses, 67 percent are already worried about managing their workload; however, 82 percent still express excitement about their future in nursing.

Based on feedback from nurses, the report outlines five key priorities that health care leaders must address to improve the working environment and foster a renewed sense of hope. These priorities include staffing and recruitment efforts that ensure adequate numbers of qualified nurses and safe staffing ratios; competitive pay and benefits that reflect nurses’ essential role and improve long-term retention; work-life balance initiatives such as flexible scheduling and mental health resources; encouraging empathic, respectful, and transparent leadership; and removing bureaucratic credentialing and administrative hurdles.

“Our data reveals a troubling paradox,” Cameron Duncan, Ph.D., dean of the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, said in a statement. “While students are hopeful and eager to begin practicing as a nurse, our experienced workforce is sending distress signals loud and clear. This moment requires bold, coordinated action at every level — from nurse educators to hospital executives to national policy makers.”

Press Release

Beyond the Bedside: The State of Nursing in 2025

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

