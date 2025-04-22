Burnout in Pediatric Cardiology Fellows and Areas for Intervention

Photo Credit: LaylaBird

The following is a summary of “Actionable Areas of Distress among Pediatric Cardiology Fellows,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Pediatrics by Rajapuram et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to quantify burnout and identify key stressors among pediatric cardiology fellows nationwide.

They invited program directors at all 61 ACGME-accredited pediatric cardiology programs to distribute a 40-item survey to categorical (year 1–3) fellows from February–April 2023. The survey included the Stanford Professional Fulfillment Index and ratings of key stressors.

The results showed 67% (261/391) of contacted fellows completed the survey, representing 50% of all categorical pediatric cardiology fellows in the US. Burnout symptoms were reported by 42% of respondents. Fellows without children had increased odds of experiencing burnout compared to those with children (OR 2.03). Thirteen of fifteen stressors were linked to higher burnout scores, with the top three being excessive work hours, difficulty prioritizing self-care, and mistreatment from supervisors.

Investigators found a high prevalence of burnout among pediatric cardiology fellows across the nation. They identified several modifiable stressors, highlighting opportunities to enhance the well-being and training experience of this group.

Source: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(25)00112-X/abstract