Burns or Velociraptor Attack?

Take the Poll Then Read About the Case Below

Patient Case

A male patient, now presenting for a physical, reported an incident five years ago where he tripped and fell onto a ground-level cast iron pig roasting grate after consuming a significant amount of alcohol. Despite the severity of the injury, he refused emergency room treatment, signed AMA forms, and was prescribed Silvadene and antibiotics.

Over the years, the patient has lived “normally” without seeking further medical attention. Upon examination, he exhibits substantial residual nerve damage, sensory loss, and undefined ventilatory dysfunction, likely due to scarring from the initial injury. Despite these complications, the patient expresses no major concerns and appears to have adapted to his condition, finding humor in recounting the event.