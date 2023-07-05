The following is a summary of “Multiple cerebral microinfarcts: an uncommon presentation of Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy-related inflammation,” published in the June 2023 issue of Neurology by Theodorou et al.

Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy-related inflammation (CAA-ri) is a rare subset of CAA. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) has facilitated enhanced identification and diagnosis of this condition. Still, in some cases, there is always a need for a brain biopsy.

For a study, researchers aimed to analyze the CAA-ri disease condition and to know the significance of brain biopsy in the CAA-ri.

Study included a 71-year-old man with a history of arterial hypertension with a history of 1 week of headache, vomiting, disorientation, and impaired consciousness. The brain MRI showed the presence of numerous acute microinfarcts in the cortical/subcortical regions, few microbleeds, and significant leptomeningeal enhancement in the right parietooccipital and left frontotemporal areas.

Through an extensive diagnostic evaluation to rule out infectious, neoplastic, and autoimmune causes, the patient underwent a brain biopsy. Histological examination revealed the presence of amyloid deposition in the wall of an arteriole, confirming the diagnosis of probable CAA-ri based on the established criteria and supported by the pathological findings. Patient received intravenous methylprednisolone followed by a gradual reduction of oral steroid dosage, resulting in clinical and radiological improvement, including the complete resolution of gadolinium enhancement. Subsequent MRI follow-up demonstrated a rise in cerebral microbleeds, confirming that the patient met the neuroimaging criteria for CAA-ri.

Investigators highlighted the importance of brain biopsy in CAA-ri patients and the significance of continuous vigilance for clinical neurologists in CAA-ri diagnosis. They said early diagnosis and treatment could help in the evolution of this disorder.

Source: neurolrespract.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s42466-023-00253-9