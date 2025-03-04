CACNB2 rs11013860 Polymorphism and Its Impact on Brain Structure and Function in BD

Photo Credit: kool99

The following is a summary of “Impact of the CACNB2 Rs11013860 polymorphism on grey matter volume and brain function in bipolar disorder,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Cheng et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study linking voltage-gated calcium channel genes to bipolar disorder (BD), including the CACNB2 rs11013860 polymorphism. Its impact on brain structure and function remains unclear.

They analyzed 173 patients with BD and 207 healthy controls (HCs) using structural and functional MRI and genotyped them for CACNB2 rs11013860. They assessed brain structure, functional activity, and connectivity using GMV, ReHo, and DC.

The results showed that GMV, ReHo, and DC differed in patients BD, mainly in the cerebellum, insula, cingulate gyrus, fusiform gyrus, superior frontal gyrus, superior/middle temporal gyrus, middle occipital gyrus, lingual gyrus, precuneus, putamen, hippocampus, and parahippocampal gyrus. The right anterior and posterior cerebellar lobes, parahippocampal gyrus, and lingual gyrus showed genotype-diagnosis interactions in GMV. HCs showed a step-wise GMV increase with decreased A risk allele dosage, but this pattern was absent in patients with BD. No BD-genotype interaction was found in ReHo or DC.

Investigators found that the CACNB2 rs11013860 polymorphism in patients with BD was associated with structural abnormalities in the cerebellum, limbic system, and other brain regions.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-025-06611-y