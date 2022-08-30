For a study, researchers sought to develop cadaver feasibility studies; a total of 6 formalin-fixed cadavers were used. The objective was to determine whether the cervical posterior extradural contralateral C7 ventral root transfer procedure was anatomically feasible. A typical post-stroke complication is upper limb spastic hemiplegia. In prior work, the authors devised a technique for doing so by moving the contralateral C7 dorsal and ventral roots to the equivalent C7 dorsal and ventral roots on the side that was injured in the cervical posterior. To confirm the anatomical feasibility of the current work, 6 formalin-fixed cadavers were dissected. Cadavers were used for the experimental anastomosis. Extradural nerve roots’ relevant lengths were measured. Between the extradural CC7 nerve roots and the vertebral artery, the tissue features in those areas were detected. The length between the donor and recipient nerves was measured using the cervical magnetic resonance imaging scans of 60 adults. The sural nerve’s brief length required to be bridged, and experimental anastomosis revealed that the gap between the donor and recipient nerves was roughly 1 cm. The extradural dura mater’s egress from both of its exit sites was separated by a distance of 33.57±1.55 mm. The ventral root of the extradural CC7 measured 22.00±0.98 mm mm in length. Males’ ventral distance (VD) and dorsal distances (DD), respectively were 23.98±1.72 mm and 30.85±2.22 mm (P<0.05), while the corresponding values for females were 23.28±1.51 mm and 30.03±2.16 mm. Between the vertebral artery and the extradural C7 nerve root, the C7 vertebral transverse process, ligaments, and other soft tissues were visible. Under the premise of less trauma, the study showed that the extradural contralateral C7 ventral root transfer technique, in theory, yields better surgical results, including better recovery of motor function and complete preservation of sensory function.

Source: journals.lww.com/spinejournal/Abstract/2022/09010/A_Cadaver_Feasibility_Study_of_Extradural.9.aspx