PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia reported 21 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its tally to 33.

Twenty of those new cases, including three Malaysian nationals, had travelled to Malaysia for a ceremony at a mosque, the health ministry said in a statement.

Two others who had travelled to the same event tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thull; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kim Coghill and Andrew Heavens)