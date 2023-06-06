Study results showed camlipixant significantly improved cough frequency and severity in patients with refractory chronic cough (RCC).

Camlipixant is a selective P2X3 receptor inhibitor that is being studied as a potential therapy for patients with RCC. The phase 2b SOOTHE trial (NCT04678206) randomly assigned 249 patients to placebo (n=63) or to one of three dose groups of camlipixant (12.5 mg twice daily; 50 mg twice daily; or 200 mg twice daily). “The primary outcome of change in objective cough frequency was presented at last year’s meeting,” said Lorcan McGarvey, MD, at the 2023 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, held May 19-24, in Washington, DC. “However, we need to know whether the quality of life of patients with RCC improves if they are treated with camlipixant.” For this purpose, Dr. McGarvey presented the outcomes of patient-reported cough severity, assessed by the cough severity visual analog scale (VAS).

At day 15, all treatment groups demonstrated significant improvements in the cough severity VAS, with mean changes of -16.1 mm for the low-dose group, -22.9 mm for the intermediate-dose group, and -26.5 mm for the high-dose group, compared with a mean change of -3.7 mm for patients in the placebo group (P<0.001 for all). “The treatment effects appeared to become larger at day 29,” added Dr. McGarvey. Furthermore, on day 29, 44% of the patients in the high-dose group achieved a response rate of 30 mm or more on the cough severity VAS, implying that camlipixant may instigate a clinically meaningful improvement in QOL in a significant proportion of patients.

The SOOTHE trial demonstrated that camlipixant may have the potential to improve the objective cough frequency and QOL of patients with RCC.

