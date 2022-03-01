For a study, researchers sought to see if a single intra-articular (IA) injection of triamcinolone acetonide (TA) might help patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) achieve clinical remission (LDA). Between April 2016 and March 2019, 22 patients with RA who had LDA involving wrist arthritis were enrolled in the longitudinal research at the institution. A single 20 mg TA IA injection was given into the affected wrist joint. The primary end objective of the proportion of patients achieving clinical remission was used to measure efficacy. The Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI), Simplified Disease Activity Index (SDAI), Health Examination Questionnaire Disability Index, adverse events, and ultrasonographic assessment of the injected wrist joints were all secondary end goals.

At weeks 4 and 12, remission rates were 40% and 50%, respectively, and remained around 50% until week 24. The secondary outcomes of CDAI, SDAI, and Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index were considerably improved at week 4, and the improvements in CDAI and SDAI remained until week 24. When compared to the baseline, ultrasonography revealed that synovial hypertrophy, power Doppler signals, and the total score were all considerably lower at weeks 4, 12, and 24. There were no serious, irreversible adverse effects reported in any of the patients.

In the midterm period, approximately half of the patients with RA who received a single IA injection of TA into the wrist joints achieved clinical remission without serious adverse events, suggesting that IA injection of TA could be considered as an alternative intervention to achieve remission in patients with RA who exhibit LDA.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2022/03000/Can_Intra_articular_Injection_of_Glucocorticoids.16.aspx