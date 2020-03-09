OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian citizens should avoid all cruise ship travel amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the country’s chief medical officer Theresa Tam said on Monday.

“We’re recommending that Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel,” Tam told reporters at a news conference. The country has 71 presumptive and confirmed cases of the virus, she added, compared with 45 on Thursday.

Canada has secured a plane to repatriate its citizens onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that is due to dock in California on Monday after cases of the new coronavirus were discovered on the vessel.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Andrea Ricci)