Cancer Immunotherapy: MicroRNAs in PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 Immune Checkpoint Regulation

The following is a summary of “MicroRNAs as regulators of immune checkpoints in cancer immunotherapy: targeting PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 pathways,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Touchaei et al.

The advent of immunotherapy has ushered in a paradigm shift in cancer treatment by capitalizing on the inherent capabilities of the immune system to combat tumors. Central to this approach are immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), which disrupt negative regulatory signals impeding T cells’ ability to target cancerous cells. Among the pivotal ICIs are those targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, which encompasses the interaction between programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and its receptor programmed death 1 (PD-1), alongside inhibitors of cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4). Despite the remarkable efficacy of ICIs across a spectrum of malignancies, responses remain heterogeneous, highlighting the need for further elucidation. MicroRNAs (miRNAs), intricately involved in gene expression regulation, emerge as pivotal orchestrators in modulating immune checkpoints, including PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4.

This comprehensive review synthesizes recent breakthroughs in immunotherapy, underscoring the therapeutic promise inherent in targeting PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 immune checkpoints while shedding light on the regulatory influence exerted by miRNAs on these pathways. Indeed, unraveling the intricate interplay between miRNAs and immune checkpoints is imperative in pursuing more efficacious and personalized immunotherapeutic modalities for cancer treatment, thereby advancing the frontier of precision oncology.

Source: cancerci.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12935-024-03293-6