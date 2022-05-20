FRIDAY, May 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Candidate biomarkers for disease progression in psoriasis have been identified, according to a review published online April 28 in the British Journal of Dermatology.

Ravi Ramessur, B.M.B.S., from King’s College London, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of relevant articles published between 1990 and December 2021 to identify and catalogue candidate biomarkers of disease progression in psoriasis. Data were included from 181 studies, most of which examined genomic or proteomic biomarkers associated with disease severity or psoriatic arthritis (145 and 30, respectively).

The researchers identified candidate genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic biomarkers with future potential utility for predicting disease severity, including LCE3D, interleukin (IL)23R, IL23A, NFKBIL1 loci, and HLA-C*06:02 (genomic); IL-17A, immunoglobulin G aHDL, GlycA, I-FABP, and Kallikrein 8 (proteomic); and tyramine (metabolomic). Genomic (HLAC*06:02, HLA-B*27, HLA-B*38, HLA-B*08, and variation at the IL23R and IL13 loci), proteomic (IL-17A, CXCL10, Mac-2 binding protein, Integrin b5, MMP-3, and M-CSF), and metabolomic (tyramine and mucic acid) biomarkers were also identified for psoriatic arthritis. Variation in IL12B and IL23R loci were genomic biomarkers identified for type 2 diabetes mellitus in psoriasis.

“From the diverse range of biomarker types and outcomes examined in the included studies, we identify candidate biomarkers (10 genomic, 10 proteomic, and two metabolomic) but note that none have sufficient evidence for clinical use without further validation,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

