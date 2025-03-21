Cannabis Use Common Among Women With HIV

Photo Credit: iStock.com/EyeEm Mobile GmbH

Cannabis use is common among women with HIV, according to findings published in AIDS and Behavior. Danielle Haley, PhD, MPH, and colleagues assessed the prevalence, frequency, and mode of consumption (smoking, vaping, or eating) of cannabis use among 1,246 women with HIV (median age, 52 years; 65% Black) over 18 months. The period prevalence was 27% for any cannabis use and 15% for daily or more use; 50% of women reported varying use. Almost all participants using cannabis (96%) reported smoking it; 30% used edibles and 18% vaped. Compared with nonusers, more women using cannabis reported alcohol (69% vs 37%; P<0.01), cigarette (61% vs 29%; P<0.01), and other drug use (16% vs 4%; P<0.01). A greater proportion of women using high-potency products lived in a state with legalized cannabis sales. “Future work should characterize patterns of use, product choice motivations, and associated health impacts in the context of aging and HIV,” Dr. Haley and colleagues wrote.