Canned Tuna Recalled in Dozens of States Over Risk of Food Poisoning

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A major recall of canned tuna sold in dozens of states has been issued amid concerns that a packaging defect could cause “a potentially fatal form of food poisoning,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

California-based Tri-Union Seafoods announced a voluntary recall for certain tuna products sold under the Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected cans may have a faulty pull-tab lid, which could allow them to become contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum bacterium, which causes botulism.

While Tri-Union Seafoods has said no illnesses linked to the recalled products had been reported, the company warned consumers not to use the product, “even if it does not look or smell spoiled.”

The recalled tuna was distributed to stores in dozens of states across the U.S., including:

H-E-B label: Stores in Texas.

Trader Joe’s label: Stores in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Genova 7-ounce cans: Costco stores in Florida and Georgia.

Genova 5-ounce cans: Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

Van Camp’s label: Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey.

Botulism poisoning is a rare and potentially fatal illness caused by toxins that attack the nervous system, leading to difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More information

Is your tuna at risk? Visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to check a list of codes, best-by dates and UPCs affected by the recall.

SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), announcement, Feb. 10, 2025; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

