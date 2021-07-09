THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The use of concurrent carbogen and nicotinamide (CON) with radiation therapy is feasible for patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in the Australian setting, according to a study published online June 30 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Oncology.

Noting that the use of concurrent CON with radiation therapy showed significant improvement in overall survival and local relapse in a U.K. trial, Anzela Anzela, M.B.B.S., from Gosford Hospital in Australia, and colleagues examined the feasibility of setting up a CON radiation oncology department in Australia. The study recruited seven patients with histological locally advanced bladder cancer.

Establishing a CON department took about 24 months. The availability of equipment in Australia supported development of the trial protocol; local occupational, health, and safety regulations guided proper transport, storage, and handling of the equipment. The researchers note that a full dose of CON was received by all patients. The most commonly reported acute bladder and bowel toxicities were increased urinary frequency, urgency, and diarrhea. “The practicality in setting-up a CON department and its cost-effectiveness will provide a new therapeutic option in Australia in the treatment of patients with MIBC,” the authors write. “We advocate for wider use of CON in Australia and for this treatment to be part of standard of care in an often-undertreated patient cohort in Australia.”

