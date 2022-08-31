For a study, researchers sought to determine the carbonic anhydrase IX (CA-IX) expression level in bladder urothelial carcinoma and its prognostic significance for bladder tumor recurrence following transurethral resection. About 194 specimens with complete follow-up who had transurethral excision of bladder tumors in their institution between January 2014 and January 2016 were retrospectively analyzed. Following analysis of the clinical information of the patients and the CA-IX expression intensity, the individuals were split into 2 groups based on the CA-IX expression intensity: the positive group and the negative group. Age, gender, T stage, level of differentiation, number of tumors, tumor diameter, and recurrence were examined for each group. Finding independent influencing factors for forecasting bladder urothelial carcinoma recurrence following resection required using sequential applications of logistic univariate and multivariate analysis. Age, gender, and tumor diameter were not statistically associated with CA-IX positivity, but CA-IX positivity was associated with tumor T stage, tumor differentiation, tumor number, and recurrence (P<0.05). There were 59 cases of recurrence in the positive expression of the CA-IX group, with a recurrence rate of 44.69% (59/132), and 17 cases of recurrence in the negative expression group, with a recurrence rate of 27.41% (17/62). Logistic regression analysis revealed that clinical T stage, tumor differentiation, tumor number, and CA-IX expression intensities were independent risk factors for predicting the recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma. The mean time between recurrences for the CA-IX positive group recurrences and the CA-IX negative group was 34.02 ± 12.44 (months) and 29.93 ± 9.86 (months). According to the Kaplan-Meier survival curve, the recurrence rate and recurrence duration of patients with positive expression of CA-IX in bladder urothelial carcinomas were considerably greater than those of patients with negative expression of CA-IX. CA-IX has highly expressed in bladder urothelial carcinoma, was an excellent tumor marker, and can be used as a good indicator for predicting the recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma after transurethral resection of bladder tumor.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-022-01074-9