Cardiometabolic Index as a Predictor of Hyperuricemia Risk

The following is a summary of “Nonlinear association of cardiometabolic index with hyperuricemia: insights from the NHANES 1999-2018 study,” published in the March 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Yang et al.

Hyperuricemia was a widespread condition that increased the risk of gout, nephrolithiasis, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the association between the cardiometabolic index (CMI) and hyperuricemia.

They investigated data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 1999-2018, including 23,212 participants. Survey-weighted logistic regression quantified the association between the CMI and hyperuricemia. Generalized additive models assessed nonlinear relationships, while 2-piecewise logistic regression identified inflection points. Stratified analyses examined consistency across demographic and health subgroups.

The results showed a significant association between higher CMI and increased hyperuricemia risk. A nonlinear relationship was identified, with an increase at lower CMI levels and a slower rise at higher levels and this pattern remained consistent across all demographic and health subgroups.

Investigators concluded that higher CMI indicated hyperuricemia across various populations, exhibiting a notable nonlinear relationship that highlighted the importance of early, personalized risk assessment and targeted interventions.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1459946/full