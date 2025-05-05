SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Cardioneuroablation as a Therapeutic Approach for Functional AV Block Presenting Late After AVNRT Ablation.

May 05, 2025

Experts: Rodolfo San Antonio,Andrea Di Marco,Jordi Mercé,Julián Rodríguez-García,Marcos Rodríguez,Valentina Faga,Paolo D Dallaglio,Ignasi Anguera

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Rodolfo San Antonio

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    Andrea Di Marco

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    Jordi Mercé

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    Julián Rodríguez-García

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    Marcos Rodríguez

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    Valentina Faga

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    Paolo D Dallaglio

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    Ignasi Anguera

    Cardiology Department, Bellvitge University Hospital, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

    BIOHEART Group, Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Systemic Disease and Cellular Aging Program, Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (IDIBELL), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

REFERENCES

PubMed

RECENT ARTICLES

