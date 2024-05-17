Cardiovascular Diseases and Aggravating Impact of Iron-Deficiency Anemia

The following is a summary of “Iron-deficiency anemias worsen some cardiovascular diseases: the role of intravenous ferric carboxymaltose,” published in the Feb 2024 issue of Cardiology by Hidayatullah et al.

Iron deficiency anemia worsens cardiovascular conditions, requiring urgent, effective treatments.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the effects of intravenous ferric carboxymaltose (FCM) on cardiovascular outcomes and iron deficiency-related cardiovascular complications.

They studied 70 adults with heart failure and iron deficiency using randomized placebo-controlled trials lasting 52 weeks. The primary endpoints were the effects of FCM on total cardiovascular and heart death hospitalizations, death, and time to cardiovascular death. Safety was monitored for treatment-related adverse events using various statistical methods.

The results showed that FCM significantly reduced cardiovascular and heart failure hospitalizations and mortality (P=0.003 for cardiovascular, P=0.002 for heart failure). It also lowered cardiovascular and heart failure hospitalizations (P=0.001 each). FCM improved hemoglobin levels, NYHA class, quality of life, and exercise capacity. However, the adverse effects of gastrointestinal events varied.

Investigators concluded that intravenous FCM significantly reduced cardiovascular events and improved health indicators compared to placebo. Such results highlight FCM’s potential for reducing cardiovascular risks linked to iron deficiency.

Source: jptcp.com/index.php/jptcp/article/view/4623