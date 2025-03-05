Cardiovascular Manifestations of Hypopituitarism in Elderly Patients

Photo Credit: alex-mit

The following is a summary of “Hypopituitarism presenting with cardiovascular manifestations: a case report,” published in the February 2025 issue of the BMC Cardiovascular Disorders by Zhen et al.

Hypopituitarism is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by the insufficient secretion of one or more hormones from the pituitary gland, leading to widespread physiological dysregulation. The condition is particularly challenging to diagnose in individuals aged 65 years and older, as its clinical manifestations are often nonspecific and can overlap with age-related changes or other comorbidities. While hypopituitarism can affect multiple organ systems, cardiovascular presentations are exceptionally uncommon, which may contribute to delayed recognition and underdiagnosis in clinical practice. This case study highlights an unusual presentation of hypopituitarism in older patients, where the primary clinical manifestation was cardiovascular dysfunction rather than the more typical symptoms related to endocrine deficiency.

The patient was ultimately diagnosed with hypopituitarism secondary to a tumor in the sellar region, underscoring the necessity for a broad differential diagnosis when evaluating unexplained cardiovascular symptoms in older adults. Given the rarity of cardiovascular involvement in hypopituitarism, this case serves as a crucial reminder that endocrine disorders should not be overlooked in the assessment of geriatric patients with atypical clinical presentations. Timely identification and appropriate management of hypopituitarism are essential for preventing long-term complications and improving patient outcomes. This report emphasizes the importance of maintaining a high index of clinical suspicion for hypopituitarism, particularly in older adults presenting with unexplained cardiovascular symptoms, and highlights the need for further research into the potential mechanisms linking pituitary dysfunction with cardiovascular abnormalities.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-025-04535-9