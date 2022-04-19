TUESDAY, April 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Cardiovascular mortality rates declined more among dialysis patients than the general population between 1998 and 2015 in Europe, according to a study published online April 18 in JAMA Network Open.

Gurbey Ocak, M.D., Ph.D., from Sint Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein, Netherlands, and colleagues assessed mortality rates (1998 to 2015) for myocardial infarction, stroke, and pulmonary embolism among 220,467 patients (in 11 European countries) receiving dialysis versus the general population.

The researchers found that over follow-up, 9.1 percent of patients died because of myocardial infarction, 6 percent died because of stroke, and 0.5 percent died because of pulmonary embolism. Between the periods 1998 to 2003 and 2010 to 2015, the age- and sex-standardized mortality rate ratio [SMR] for myocardial infarction decreased from 8.1 to 6.8, while the SMR for stroke decreased from 7.3 to 5.8 and the SMR for pulmonary embolism decreased from 8.7 to 5.5.

“Mortality rates for myocardial infarction, stroke, and pulmonary embolism improved more in patients receiving dialysis than in the general population, suggesting possible improvement in predialysis and dialysis care,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

