TUESDAY, July 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The age-adjusted incidence rate of anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (ALCL) of the breast is increasing rapidly in the United States, according to a research letter published online July 21 in JAMA Oncology.

Connor J. Kinslow, M.D., from the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University in New York City, and colleagues used the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) 18 database (2000 through 2018) to estimate the incidence of breast ALCL in the United States.

The researchers found that from 2000 to 2018, the age-adjusted incidence rate (per 100 million persons per year) of primary breast ALCL in women was 8.1, with increases over time (from 3.2 in 2000-2005 and 4.4 in 2006-2011 to 14.5 in 2012-2018). The cumulative lifetime risk was 7.5 per million persons at age 79 years. Rates and trends were similar when including cases of T-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (19.6 per 100 million persons per year in 2012 to 2018). Using the SEER and SEER/National Program of Cancer Registries data, respectively, there were an estimated 353 and 310 cases of breast ALCL diagnosed through 2017 versus 333 cases reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during a similar period.

“Given the strong association between textured implants and breast ALCL, the rising incidence may be associated with both the increasing prevalence of textured implants in the United States and increased recognition of the disease but may also reflect an increase in the incidence of all breast lymphomas,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

