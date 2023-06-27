The following is a summary of “Is group C really needed as a separate group from D in COPD? A single-center cross-sectional study,” published in the May–June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Yazar, et al.

The GOLD 2017 report suggested that the assessment of COPD should be based solely on symptom burden and exacerbation history in the previous year. For a study, researchers sought to examine the changes in COPD groups following the GOLD 2017 revision and discuss the evaluation of groups C and D as a single group based on the GOLD 2019 report.

A cross-sectional study design was employed. A total of 251 stable COPD patients, aged …40 years, with a minimum one-year diagnosis of COPD and …10-pack-year smoking history, were consecutively recruited from our outpatient clinic.

Significant differences were observed in the distribution of all groups when comparing GOLD 2017 to GOLD 2011 (P…=…0,001). In GOLD 2017, 31 patients initially classified in Group C were reclassified into Group A, and 37 patients initially in Group D were reclassified into Group B. Group A and B patients had significantly lower FEV 1 values, while group C and D patients experienced more frequent exacerbations in the previous year compared to GOLD 2011.

Following the GOLD 2017 revision, there was a further decrease in the proportion of group C patients compared to GOLD 2011. Considering the treatment recommendations of the GOLD 2019 revision, it may be reasonable to consider groups C and D as a single group. However, further prospective studies are necessary to validate this suggestion.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043720301495