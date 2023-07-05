The following is a summary of “Obstructive sleep apnea: A categorical cluster analysis and visualization,” published in the May–June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Santos, et al.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common sleep disorder characterized by various symptoms and risk factors. However, the heterogeneity of OSA has not been formally characterized, leading to missed or delayed diagnoses. Cluster analysis has been utilized in different clinical areas, including sleep disorders, to identify distinct subgroups. For a study, researchers sought to understand the heterogeneity of OSA and present clear and efficient cluster visualizations to communicate this information effectively.

The study used an extension of the k-means algorithm called k-modes, specifically designed for categorical variables. They applied k-modes to identify groups of OSA patients based on demographic, physical examination, clinical history, and comorbidity variables. The data were obtained from two cohorts: a derivation cohort with 211 patients and a validation cohort with 53 patients. Missing values were imputed using the k-nearest neighbors (k-NN) algorithm, and a chi-square test was conducted for feature selection.

About 13 variables were included in the cluster analysis, resulting in the identification of three distinct clusters. Cluster 1 consisted of middle-aged males who witnessed apneas and high alcohol consumption before sleep. Cluster 2 included middle-aged women with increased neck circumference (NC), non-restorative sleep, and morning headaches. Cluster 3 comprised obese elderly males with increased neck circumference, witnessed apneas, and alcohol consumption. The proportions of OSA severity (mild, moderate, severe) were similar between the validation and derivation cohorts, supporting the validation of the identified clusters.

The study findings indicated the existence of different groups of OSA patients, challenging the stereotypical baseline characteristics traditionally associated with OSA. Identifying distinct clusters highlighted the heterogeneity of OSA and emphasized the need for individualized approaches to diagnosis and management based on patient characteristics within each cluster. The cluster visualizations clearly represented the OSA subgroups, facilitating improved understanding and communication of this complex condition.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043721001987