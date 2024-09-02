SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Causality between autoimmune diseases and breast cancer: a two-sample Mendelian randomization study in a European population.

Sep 02, 2024

Experts: Hengheng Zhang,Guoshuang Shen,Ping Yang,Meijie Wu,Jinming Li,Zitao Li,Fuxing Zhao,Hongxia Liang,Mengting Da,Ronghua Wang,Chengrong Zhang,Jiuda Zhao,Yi Zhao

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Hengheng Zhang

    Qinghai University, Xining, China.

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Guoshuang Shen

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Ping Yang

    Qinghai University, Xining, China.

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Meijie Wu

    Qinghai University, Xining, China.

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Jinming Li

    Qinghai University, Xining, China.

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Zitao Li

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Fuxing Zhao

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Hongxia Liang

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Mengting Da

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Ronghua Wang

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Chengrong Zhang

    Qinghai University, Xining, China.

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China.

    Jiuda Zhao

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China. jiudazhao@126.com.

    Yi Zhao

    The Center of Breast Disease Diagnosis and Treatment of Affiliated Hospital of Qinghai University & Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Qinghai University, Xining, 810000, China. zywm0001@163.com.

