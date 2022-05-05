For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence and etiology of meatal stenosis in boys following circumcision. They conducted a prospective cross-sectional study on 1,031 circumcised boys aged 5–8 years (mean age 6.1 years ± 0.3 years) enrolled in the first primary school level between October 2018 and April 2019. All of the children that were enrolled had their genitourinary systems examined. In addition, 1 of the parents completed an anonymous questionnaire. Meatal stenosis was found in 185 children, reflecting a prevalence of 17.9% of cases (95% CI = 15.6–20.3). The results of the univariate and multivariate analyses revealed some common risk factors, including a foreskin that completely adheres to the glans with forceful retraction of the prepuce and the use of a healing product, such as Beta-sitosterol and Hydrocotyl (Centella Asiatica), and in rare cases, Trolamine. Furthermore, boys circumcised during their first week of life were twice as likely to have meatal stenosis as males circumcised between 7 and 12 months (OR=2.08; 95% CI = 1.10–3.92, P=0.021). Circumcision-related urethral meatus stenosis was an expected consequence, according to the study. The likelihood of stenosis development was linked to circumcision in the first week of life, complete attachment of the foreskin to the glans, and the use of a healing product.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1477513121004721