CBD Cannabis Extracts Could Reduce Autism Symptoms in Youth

WEDNESDAY, April 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Cannabidiol (CBD) cannabis extracts appear to provide meaningful benefits for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a review presented at the annual European Congress of Psychiatry, held from April 5 to 8 in Madrid.

Lara Cappelletti Beneti Branco, from São Camilo University Center in Brazil, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis of randomized, placebo-controlled trials to investigate the efficacy and safety of CBD cannabis extracts in alleviating symptoms of ASD in children and adolescents.

Based on three included studies (276 participants), the researchers found that interventions included orally administered CBD cannabis extracts, with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) present in minimal amounts or in ratios of 9:1 to 20:1 CBD to THC. Dosages of CBD started at 1 mg/kg per day and were titrated up to 10 mg/kg per day. CBD cannabis extracts were significantly associated with enhanced social responsiveness (I² = 17 percent), reduced disruptive behavior (I² = 0 percent), and alleviated anxiety (I² = 59 percent). There was also a trend toward improved sleep quality with use of CBD cannabis extracts (I² = 0 percent). For adverse effects, there were no significant differences between interventions and placebo (I² = 38 percent).

“The global population prevalence of ASD diagnosis amongst children and adolescents is growing, but many treatment pathways are not effective,” Branco said in a statement. “It is promising to see the effect of CBD cannabis extract on the study participants. However, there still needs to be considerable focus on further research with larger trials to clarify its efficacy and safety in managing ASD.”

