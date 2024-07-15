CD11b maintains West Nile virus replication through modulation of immune response in human neuroblastoma cells.

West Nile virus (WNV) is a rapidly spreading mosquito-borne virus accounted for neuroinvasive diseases. An insight into WNV-host factors interaction is necessary for development of therapeutic approaches against WNV infection. CD11b has key biological functions and been identified as a therapeutic target for several human diseases. The purpose of this study was to determine whether CD11b was implicated in WNV infection.

SH-SY5Y cells with and without MEK1/2 inhibitor U0126 or AKT inhibitor MK-2206 treatment were infected with WNV. CD11b mRNA levels were assessed by real-time PCR. WNV replication and expression of stress (ATF6 and CHOP), pro-inflammatory (TNF-α), and antiviral (IFN-α, IFN-β, and IFN-γ) factors were evaluated in WNV-infected SH-SY5Y cells with CD11b siRNA transfection. Cell viability was determined by MTS assay.

CD11b mRNA expression was remarkably up-regulated by WNV in a time-dependent manner. U0126 but not MK-2206 treatment reduced the CD11b induction by WNV. CD11b knockdown significantly decreased WNV replication and protected the infected cells. CD11b knockdown markedly increased TNF-α, IFN-α, IFN-β, and IFN-γ mRNA expression induced by WNV. ATF6 mRNA expression was reduced upon CD11b knockdown following WNV infection.

These results demonstrate that CD11b is involved in maintaining WNV replication and modulating inflammatory as well as antiviral immune response, highlighting the potential of CD11b as a target for therapeutics for WNV infection.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin