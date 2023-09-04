 CD31 defines a subpopulation of human adipose-derived regenerative cells with potent angiogenic effects. - Physician's Weekly
CD31 defines a subpopulation of human adipose-derived regenerative cells with potent angiogenic effects.

Sep 04, 2023

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Pratibha Dhumale

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Odense University Hospital (OUH), Odense, Denmark.

    Jakob Vennike Nielsen

    Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Odense University Hospital (OUH), Odense, Denmark.

    Anne Cathrine Schmidt Hansen

    Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Odense University Hospital (OUH), Odense, Denmark.

    Mark Burton

    Department of Clinical Genetics, OUH, Odense, Denmark.

    Hans Christian Beck

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Odense University Hospital (OUH), Odense, Denmark.

    Mads Gustaf Jørgensen

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Research Unit for Plastic Surgery, Department of Clinical Research, SDU, Odense, Denmark.

    Navid Mohamadpour Toyserkani

    Department of Plastic Surgery, OUH, Odense, Denmark.

    Research Unit for Plastic Surgery, Department of Clinical Research, SDU, Odense, Denmark.

    Martha Kirstine Haahr

    Department of Urology, OUH, Odense, Denmark.

    Sabrina Toft Hansen

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Urology, OUH, Odense, Denmark.

    Lars Lund

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Urology, OUH, Odense, Denmark.

    Mads Thomassen

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Genetics, OUH, Odense, Denmark.

    Jens Ahm Sørensen

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Plastic Surgery, OUH, Odense, Denmark.

    Research Unit for Plastic Surgery, Department of Clinical Research, SDU, Odense, Denmark.

    Ditte Caroline Andersen

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Odense University Hospital (OUH), Odense, Denmark.

    Charlotte Harken Jensen

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Odense University Hospital (OUH), Odense, Denmark.

    Søren Paludan Sheikh

    Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense, Denmark. soeren.sheikh@rsyd.dk.

    Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Odense University Hospital (OUH), Odense, Denmark. soeren.sheikh@rsyd.dk.

