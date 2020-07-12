FRIDAY, July 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 2017 to 2018, there were declines in teenage birth rates in most states and across race and Hispanic origin, according to the July 10 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brady E. Hamilton, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used data from birth certificates to describe changes in state-specific birth rates for teenagers (aged 15 to 19 years) between 2017 and 2018 by race and Hispanic origin.

The researchers found that for girls aged 15 to 19 years, birth rates declined in 38 states between 2017 and 2018; in eight additional states and Washington, D.C., there were nonsignificant declines. Among non-Hispanic white teenagers, birth rates declined in 29 states and nonsignificant declines were reported in 16 states. For non-Hispanic black teenagers, birth rates declined in 10 states and nonsignificant declines were observed in 21 states and Washington, D.C. Among Hispanic teenagers, there were declines in birth rates in 10 states, while nonsignificant declines were reported in 30 states and Washington, D.C. There was variation by state noted in the magnitude of change between 2017 and 2018 for each race and Hispanic-origin group.

“These recent declines in teen birth rates continue the long-term trends observed for the nation, by state and by race and Hispanic origin, over nearly three decades,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

