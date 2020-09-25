64 jurisdiction to receive funds from CARES Act.

The CDC is helping states prepare for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccine by shoring up the existing Immunizations and Vaccines for Children cooperative agreement with a $200 million award to 64 jurisdictions. The funds are from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

The announcement of the CDC’s move came from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“By building on close partnerships with the states and other jurisdictions we have worked with for years on vaccination programs, we have the ability to begin distributing and administering safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are authorized and available,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar, in a statement. “With these $200 million in new funds, jurisdictions can develop and update plans for the eventual distribution and administration of the safe and effective vaccines that will help bring this pandemic to an end. The federal government, including experts from CDC and the Department of Defense, is ready to assist where necessary.”

Each jurisdiction receives a certain amount, which is determined by a formula based on its population.

More details for each jurisdiction is available in the CDC Covid-19 State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Funding Update.

Candace Hoffmann, Managing Editor, BreakingMED™

Cat ID: 190

Topic ID: 79,190,190,926,192,927,151,928,925,934